NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit amid skyrocketing inflation

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Thursday has approved a massive rise of Rs7.91 per unit in the basic power tariff.

The development comes days after the newly installed government jacked up the petroleum prices by Rs30 per litre.

With the massive increase, a single unit of electricity has soared to Rs24.82 from Rs16.91. Nepra has sent the increase in power tariff to the federal government for notification. The new tariffs will be applicable after the final nod from the central government.

Officials cited soaring oil prices in the international market and depreciation of the rupee as key reasons behind the increase in power tariff.

Nepra maintained that it will determine the new tariff based on the distribution and transmission losses and in terms of revenue of different distribution companies.

The development comes days after an increase in petroleum products which was demanded by International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, the inflation rose to a nearly two-and-a-half-year-high at 13.76 percent.

