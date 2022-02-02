HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

Kamran Mehdi Jeffery, Head Digital Channels & Solutions, Syed Zeeshan Ali, Director Digital Payments – Daraz, and Nadeem Haroon, Country Manager – UnionPay International along with other senior members from the organizations on the occasion.

LAHORE - HBL, and Daraz join hands to enable all UnionPay cardholders to conduct e-commerce transactions from Daraz online marketplace. With this enablement, UnionPay cardholders can now perform seamless and secure transactions on Daraz.

HBL has always been at the forefront of expanding its digital footprint in Pakistan through its technology-driven initiatives. In line with its vision to become a ‘Technology Company with a Banking License’, HBL is focused on expanding its role in the e-commerce industry, by enabling all UnionPay cardholders to shop on Daraz, empowering them with an optimized online shopping experience.

Kamran Mehdi Jeffery, Head Digital Channels & Solutions – HBL, commented, “HBL empowers its customers with increased choices, and thus accelerating the pace at which our economy digitalizes. Our collaboration will directly benefit UnionPay cardholders who can now make online transactions on Daraz. This will level the playing field and increase opportunities for the cardholders. The overarching goal for HBL is to enable a sustained economic ecosystem powered by digital inclusion.”

James Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East Branch, said in a statement, “UnionPay is a customer-centric card scheme and we keep developing and bringing the best available payment options and experiences to the market. We are excited to partner with HBL to enhance the customer journey at Daraz for our cardholders, accelerating the digital transformation to meet demands and long-term growth in the community.”

Commenting on the partnership, Syed Zeeshan Ali, Director Digital Payments – Daraz said, “Daraz has a strategic focus on digital payments growth in Pakistan and has worked relentlessly with stakeholders to bring new digital payment solutions to its customers. We are delighted to launch acceptance of UnionPay cards at the Daraz online marketplace as it will enable a major segment of customers to pay digitally. Over half of the customer spend on Daraz is acquired through digital payments, and with the addition of UnionPay as a payment option, we look forward to further expanding digital payment adoption on Daraz.”

The partnership between HBL, Daraz, and UnionPay will create an enabling environment for more rapid and inclusive growth of the Pakistani economy. It will serve as a milestone for not just UnionPay cardholders, but also for Pakistan’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape as a whole.