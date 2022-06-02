Google enables Pakistani users to connect with suicide hotline amid mental health crisis
Search engine Google has rolled out suicide hotline onebox for Pakistan to enable users to connect with a suicide helpline.
With the latest initiative, any individual searching for suicide-related queries will get the Umang Pakistan helpline.
Umang, an online suicide preventive and counselling service, supports vulnerable citizens planning to end their life. It was also recognized by the World Health Organization.
The joint venture between Google, and Umang aims to cope with the rising issue of suicides in the South Asian country.
Reports quoting United Nations numbers said nearly 130,000 to 270,000 people attempt suicide in Pakistan each year while search interest in mental health issues has been trending.
It was reported that keywords like ‘suicide’, ‘anxiety’, and ‘depression’ trended on Google searches in Pakistan.
Umang officials told local publications that mental well-being is leading among unaddressed problems in recent times, saying at least 40 percent of Pakistan’s population is suffering from some degree of mental issues.
She also commended search engine Google for this venture to reach out the maximum number of people in dire need of mental health support.
