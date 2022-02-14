Lahore student attempts suicide over teachers' rude behaviour

LAHORE – A young student was injured after he jumped from the third floor of a school building in the provincial capital due to the teachers' rude behaviour on Monday.

The ninth class student, 14, was barred from taking exams by teachers of a private school in the Township area for quarreling with a student of the tenth class.

The student was forced to stand outside the class during the exam as punishment when he took the extreme step.

The Father of the student alleged that teachers’ misbehavior compelled his son to make a suicide attempt. He said that his son suffered from a spinal cord injury, adding that the chances of his recovery are very low.

Reports said that the school administration has suspended two teachers and launched an investigation into the matter.

Chief Secretary Punjab has taken notice of the incident and sought a reply from the school administration by February 16.