Okara school principal accused of raping, filming student posted nude videos online

SAHIWAL – In a terrible case of sexual assault in the country’s most populous region Punjab, a matric student was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in Okara.

Reports in local media said the accused man intoxicated her and allegedly sexually assaulted her in a room of the educational institution and also filmed the incident to blackmail the victim.

The accused identified as Nisar is alleged to have committed the crime repeatedly by threatening the young girl.

On Thursday, the victim told her parents about the ordeal she faced during the last eight months, and the accused then shared the videos and photos on social media before escaping from the area.

Meanwhile, local police have lodged a case and efforts are underway to arrest the accused as quickly as possible.

Sexual assault cases are on the rise in South Asian countries while the continual rape incidences, adultery, assault, and child abuse have compelled lawmakers to take action against such heinous crimes.