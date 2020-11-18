PM Imran inaugurates development projects including Police Complex in Faisalabad
10:48 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates development projects including Police Complex in Faisalabad
FAISALABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Wednesday multiple development projects during his visit to Faisalabad. 

The projects include Police Complex Lyallpur Town and Kashmir Bridge Underpass Canal Road. 

The premier was briefed that construction work on Police Complex was started on January 20, 2016 at an estimated cost of Rs145.246 million. It was told that 95 percent work has been completed while remaining will be completed by the year end. 

The construction of Kashmir Bridge Underpass was initiated in March 2018 with an estimated cost of Rs1,280.209 million. More than 85% work has so far been completed and it would be opened for public by December 31. 

PM Khan also opened the calligraphy exhibition in connection with the Rehmatullil Alameen (Peace and Blessings of Allah be Upon Him) week.

The work of renowned calligraphists Muhammad Qamar Sultan and Nisar Ahmad was displayed at the exhibition.

Besides Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, several federal and provincial ministers were present on the occasion. 

