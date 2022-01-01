Netizens troll PM Imran for advising bankers to wear ‘Shalwar kameez’
02:54 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Netizens troll PM Imran for advising bankers to wear ‘Shalwar kameez’


ISLAMABAD – Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his views on the Pakistani traditional combination dress Shalwar Kameez, netizens started trolling him on social media.

Khan, while speaking at the recent ceremony of the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative, lauds banks in the South Asian country as they started to converse in Urdu with customers. He then also advises bank staff to wear the traditional dress that will make people ‘less frightened’.

Reham Khan, the former wife of PM Imran Khan, didn’t spare him on recent comments as she said ‘PM of Pakistan personally investing time in promoting the Meme Factory’.

Other social media users also raised questions asking the logic behind such a suggestion. A user baffled by PM’s advice to curb cultural disorientation asked whether wearing joggers under desi dress would be giving in to western culture or not.

Even some journalists trolled premier for believing that wearing shalwar kameez by staff will help end customers woes in traditional banking.

PM also suggested wearing shalwar kameez during an interview with an international publication back in December. This is not the first time as Khan’s statement garnered criticism as he earlier faced a torrent of criticism after he blamed a rise in sexual violence on women wearing skimpy clothes.

‘Men are not robots!’ – PM Imran speaks ... 06:47 PM | 21 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has again created a stir over comments he made about rape and "temptation" ...

Prime Minister Imran Khan donned a shalwar kameez with a waistcoat during his official visit to the US. Some social media users even appreciated the premier for ditching western attire and opting for traditional clothing.

