Netizens troll PM Imran for advising bankers to wear ‘Shalwar kameez’

ISLAMABAD – Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his views on the Pakistani traditional combination dress Shalwar Kameez, netizens started trolling him on social media.

Khan, while speaking at the recent ceremony of the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative, lauds banks in the South Asian country as they started to converse in Urdu with customers. He then also advises bank staff to wear the traditional dress that will make people ‘less frightened’.

Reham Khan, the former wife of PM Imran Khan, didn’t spare him on recent comments as she said ‘PM of Pakistan personally investing time in promoting the Meme Factory’.

PM of Pakistan personally investing time in promoting the Meme Factory 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/FDO1V7HgVA — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 30, 2021

Other social media users also raised questions asking the logic behind such a suggestion. A user baffled by PM’s advice to curb cultural disorientation asked whether wearing joggers under desi dress would be giving in to western culture or not.

Wearing Shalwar Kameez is right manner is also an art 😂 pic.twitter.com/dAe9rRZlH3 — حسن محبی ♏🎭 (@baynishan) December 30, 2021

Things that might help the poor access financial services in Pakistan more than bankers wearing Shalwar Kameez

1. Having an income

2. Low interest loans

3. Simple paperwork.

Any news of what PM IK is doing for any of these? — Amber Darr (@AmberMDarr) December 31, 2021

Even some journalists trolled premier for believing that wearing shalwar kameez by staff will help end customers woes in traditional banking.

Imran Khan: ‘I partied in the west, wore tuxedos, chilled with child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell..

لیکن بنک ملازمین شلوار پہنا کریں’ pic.twitter.com/2q9FVFgSkc — Omer Azhar (@OmerAzhar96) December 30, 2021

PM also suggested wearing shalwar kameez during an interview with an international publication back in December. This is not the first time as Khan’s statement garnered criticism as he earlier faced a torrent of criticism after he blamed a rise in sexual violence on women wearing skimpy clothes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan donned a shalwar kameez with a waistcoat during his official visit to the US. Some social media users even appreciated the premier for ditching western attire and opting for traditional clothing.