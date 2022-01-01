Pakistan’s annual inflation increases to 12.3% in December

05:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s consumer price index surged to 12.3% in December from a year earlier, according to the data released by the official statistics bureau.

Edible items were the main contributor to the latest increase in inflation.

According to breakup figures of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB), the Urban CPI witnessed increase of 12.74% on a year-on-year basis while it was increased by 0.3% on a month-on-month basis.

On the other hand, the CPI inflation Rural, increased by 11.61% on a year-on-year basis in December 2021 as compared to the same month of the preceding year. On a month-on-month basis, it declined by 0.5% in December 2021 as compared to November 2021.

Top few commodities (urban) which recorded a decrease in December compared to the same month of the preceding year included tomatoes (28.90%), onions (27.73%), pulse moong (24.59%), potatoes (23.96%), chicken (14.34%), eggs (8.19%) and condiments & spices (2.63%).

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

