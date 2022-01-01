Pakistan’s annual inflation increases to 12.3% in December
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s consumer price index surged to 12.3% in December from a year earlier, according to the data released by the official statistics bureau.
Edible items were the main contributor to the latest increase in inflation.
According to breakup figures of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB), the Urban CPI witnessed increase of 12.74% on a year-on-year basis while it was increased by 0.3% on a month-on-month basis.
On the other hand, the CPI inflation Rural, increased by 11.61% on a year-on-year basis in December 2021 as compared to the same month of the preceding year. On a month-on-month basis, it declined by 0.5% in December 2021 as compared to November 2021.
Top few commodities (urban) which recorded a decrease in December compared to the same month of the preceding year included tomatoes (28.90%), onions (27.73%), pulse moong (24.59%), potatoes (23.96%), chicken (14.34%), eggs (8.19%) and condiments & spices (2.63%).
Prices keep soaring as inflation rockets to ... 11:28 AM | 1 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prices of basic commodities have skyrocketed as November inflation in Pakistan rises to 11.5 percent ...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ Gulshan-e-Iqbal to combat ...05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s annual inflation increases to 12.3% in December05:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
-
- Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)05:36 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- 'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 202104:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021