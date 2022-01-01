Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ Gulshan-e-Iqbal to combat Omicron variant

05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ Gulshan-e-Iqbal to combat Omicron variant
Share

KARACHI – The local government administration imposed a 15-day micro-smart lockdown in Karachi's District East on Saturday after 12 cases of coronavirus Omicron variant were detected in the area.

A notification issued by the deputy commissioner’s office, the lockdown was imposed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Block 7 area and other hotspot areas to slow the spread of the virus.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (as amended in 2020), I, Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner District Karachi East hereby impose smart lockdown and micro-smart lockdown, which shall be enforced in the streets and houses of specified area respectively as given below, for a definite period of two weeks only," the notification read.

As per the lockdown restrictions, there will be a ban on all sorts of public gatherings in the area.

"In order to reduce the transmission and spread of Covid-19, besides mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing interventions, it is also fundamental to ensure isolation, contact tracing and testing being the three pillars of TTT (TTQ) strategy of the government for the containment of Covid-19," read the notification.

The restrictions will remain in place till Jan 14 to avoid a health crisis in the city.

Last week, the National Institute of Health confirmed 75 cases of the Omicron strain, which was first detected in South Africa.

"Since [the] WHO [World Health Organisation] designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021, the Ministry of NHSRC [National Health Systems Resource Centre], NCOC, NIH [National Institute of Health] and the provincial health departments have remained vigilant to detect the variant in Pakistan," read an official statement.

"The first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was reported on December 13 in Karachi. As of December 27, 2021, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed – 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore," it had added.

Covid-19 : Pakistan logs 556 new infections, ... 09:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 556 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, ...

More From This Category
Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK
06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s annual inflation increases to 12.3% ...
05:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Outspoken Fawad Chaudhry calls for ‘less ...
03:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Netizens troll PM Imran for advising bankers to ...
02:54 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Okara school principal accused of raping, filming ...
02:08 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
PM Imran gives nod for new cricket stadium in ...
01:28 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)
06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr