Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Wedding bells have rung for Pakistan’s star couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari as their wedding date has been revealed.

The date was revealed by Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in “Time Out With Ahsan Khan” show. During a chit-chat session, they revealed that Saboor and Ali are all set to tie the knot in January 2022.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also congratulated the couple for their upcoming wedding.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged back in May 2021 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family members only.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 26-year-old actress had posted a beautiful picture of the duo beaming with happiness. Dressed in pastels, Saboor looked stunning while Ali looked handsome in white shalwar kameez.

"Baat Pakki With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person

ALHAMDULILLAH ", she wrote.

Ali Ansari had also posted a beautiful picture from the celebration. And needless to say, the heartwarming caption accompanied was couple goals.

"Baat Pakki Honestly, I'm in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I'm happy.

“And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur'an 51:49) From this day forward you should not walk alone"