Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK
06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Share
PESHAWAR - An earthquake hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.
Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Malakand and other areas.
This is a developing story...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’ Gulshan-e-Iqbal to combat ...05:44 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s annual inflation increases to 12.3% in December05:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
-
- Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)05:36 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- 'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 202104:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021