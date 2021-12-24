Saboor Aly clears the air regarding viral video with Ali Ansari
Web Desk
07:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Saboor Aly clears the air regarding viral video with Ali Ansari
Share

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has responded to the viral video and fake rumours storming the internet regarding her heated argument with fiance Ali Ansari at the latter's sister Mariam's wedding.

Clearing the air, the Fitrat actor turned to her Instagram stories and slammed the outlets and people for recording the couple without consent.

The 26-year-old star revealed what she and the Rang Mahal star were actually talking about while the paparazzi recorded the clip.

"This serious discussion was actually about how me and Ali were uncomfortable of the people recording us without our consent, but we still had a lot of fun! Thanks for all the love and concern!" 

For the unversed, a video of Saboor and Ali engaged in a discussion dubbed as 'serious' started storming the internet. The video footage was taken from Ansari's sister, Mariam Ansari's shendi.

Earlier, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged in an intimate celebration. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.

