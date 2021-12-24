Pakistani students triumph at Middle East tech competition in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani students have emerged as champions of the ICT Competition Middle East 2021, winning the top spots.

Two Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) students, Satesh Kumar and Bhagchand Meghwar, and Syeda Iqra Fatima from Islamia University Bahawalpur were in the winning team.

Report of Arab News quoting Dr. Faheem Yar Khuhawar, an associate professor at MUET cited that the Pakistan team outclassed in every step of the selection process and won the first and second prize in the grand final in Riyadh.

The international competition includes routing and switching, security, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G, and Wireless LAN. All students were reportedly given initial training before the competition while the trainers of both teams received excellent tutor awards as well.

At least 15,000 students from leading academic institutions in the Middle East participated in the 2021 edition of the competition. It further added that 13 teams from 10 countries make it to the final round of the competition.

In the final round, all teams had to undergo a written test and complete a lab task to solve network problems.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani embassy in Kingdom also felicitated both winning teams.

“Many Congratulations to Pakistani students for winning 1st and 2nd prizes in Huawei Competition for Communications & Information Technology Middle East 2021 held in Riyadh today, organized by the Ministry of Communications and IT, KSA in partnership with Huawei Middle East,” the tweet reads.