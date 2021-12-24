Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend

NEW DELHI – Bollywood star and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has announced breakup with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Rohman Shawl.

The 44-year-old actress shared the development on her Instagram, confirming the rumours about the separation.

Posting a picture of herself and Rohman, She wrote: “We began as friends, we remain friends!! ???????? The relationship was long over…the love remains”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Indian media reports said that Rohman has left Sushmita’s house and is staying with his friend. The duo were reportedly in a relationship since 2018.