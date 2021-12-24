Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend
Share
NEW DELHI – Bollywood star and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has announced breakup with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Rohman Shawl.
The 44-year-old actress shared the development on her Instagram, confirming the rumours about the separation.
Posting a picture of herself and Rohman, She wrote: “We began as friends, we remain friends!! ???????? The relationship was long over…the love remains”.
View this post on Instagram
Indian media reports said that Rohman has left Sushmita’s house and is staying with his friend. The duo were reportedly in a relationship since 2018.
Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with with ... 04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Bollywood's leading lady Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves as she was spotted shaking a leg at ...
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- UN approves Pakistan-sponsored resolution on countering disinformation10:56 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Indian Air Force's fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan10:48 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Australian high commissioner meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s ...10:30 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Lynchings continue as fanatics let loose in Modi's India10:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Watch: Man in Sri Lanka lifted 30-feet into the air while flying kite10:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt spotted vacationing with family05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui recalls his perfect fan moment with A R Rahman06:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Saboor Aly clears the air regarding viral video with Ali Ansari07:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021