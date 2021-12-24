Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend
NEW DELHI – Bollywood star and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has announced breakup with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Rohman Shawl.

The 44-year-old actress shared the development on her Instagram, confirming the rumours about the separation.

Posting a picture of herself and Rohman, She wrote: “We began as friends, we remain friends!! ???????? The relationship was long over…the love remains”.

Indian media reports said that Rohman has left Sushmita’s house and is staying with his friend. The duo were reportedly in a relationship since 2018.

Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend
08:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021

