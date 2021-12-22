Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with with killer dance moves

Bollywood's leading lady Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves as she was spotted shaking a leg at the wedding of her friend Meghna Goyal.

The Raazi actor attended the nuptials of her childhood friend and danced her heart out to Justin Bieber songs along with her girl gang, and needless to say, the bridesmaids dazzled across the dance floor.

Spreading like wildfire, glimpses of the ceremony and celebration flooded the internet. Alia Bhatt was dressed to the nines in a silver pink shimmery outfit by ace designer Faraz Manan.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has been travelling to Hyderabad and Delhi for the promotions of her films Brahmastra and RRR.