Jee Le Zaraa - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to star in upcoming film
Web Desk
01:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Jee Le Zaraa - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to star in upcoming film
Share

Bollywood leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are gearing up to steal hearts as they will be sharing the screen for the first time in Jee Le Zaraa.

Marking Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback, Jee Le Zaraa is penned by Farhan, his sister Zoya, and Reema Kagti.

All three leading ladies simultaneously shared the first glimpse of the upcoming flick on their respective social media accounts with the caption, "Did someone say road trip?"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The movie is expected to release in 2023. Moreover, the film is a road trip movie and is being written by the writers of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The film marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to direction after Don 2 after over a decade.

Produced by Reema, Zoya Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan, the expectation from the film gave skyrocketed.

Alia Bhatt comments on Pakistani ... 05:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt just dropped a hilarious comment on a Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah post who is often in the ...

More From This Category
Did Veena Malik get plastic surgery?
03:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal reveals why she refuses to wear ...
02:34 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
TikToker Hareem Shah’s new dance video goes ...
02:00 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th ...
06:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda booked for fraud ...
06:02 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Fiza Ali quashes marriage rumours
05:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Did Veena Malik get plastic surgery?
03:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr