Jee Le Zaraa - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to star in upcoming film
Share
Bollywood leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are gearing up to steal hearts as they will be sharing the screen for the first time in Jee Le Zaraa.
Marking Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback, Jee Le Zaraa is penned by Farhan, his sister Zoya, and Reema Kagti.
All three leading ladies simultaneously shared the first glimpse of the upcoming flick on their respective social media accounts with the caption, "Did someone say road trip?"
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The movie is expected to release in 2023. Moreover, the film is a road trip movie and is being written by the writers of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
The film marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to direction after Don 2 after over a decade.
Produced by Reema, Zoya Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan, the expectation from the film gave skyrocketed.
Alia Bhatt comments on Pakistani ... 05:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt just dropped a hilarious comment on a Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah post who is often in the ...
-
- Iraqi FM due in Pakistan on 2-day visit tomorrow03:30 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran inaugurates Ship Lift and Transfer System during Karachi ...03:00 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
-
-
-
- Jee Le Zaraa - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to star ...01:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
-
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021