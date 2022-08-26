Haroon Kadwani trolled for showing 'odd dance moves' in latest video
Haroon Kadwani, the son of Pakistan's known actor producer Abdullah Kadwani, is the newest talent in town.
The Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai actor debuted as a lead actor in telefilms garnering critical acclaim. Managing his time between studies and acting, Kadwani was spotted on a yacht while he shared some of his dance moves with his fans.
Although Kadwani was seemingly having fun, netizens trolled him for mimicking Feroze Khan. The starlet fell prey to trolling by keyboard warriors who accused him of showing dance moves obnoxiously similar to Khan's.
Despite netizens' harsh comments, the rising star took no notice and kept enjoying his time.
On the work front, Kadwani has starred in Ruposh, Teri Meri Kahani and Flirting Ke Side Effects.
