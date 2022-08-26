Haroon Kadwani trolled for showing 'odd dance moves' in latest video

Noor Fatima
09:23 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Haroon Kadwani trolled for showing 'odd dance moves' in latest video
Source: Haroon Kadwani (Instagram)
Share

Haroon Kadwani, the son of Pakistan's known actor producer Abdullah Kadwani, is the newest talent in town.

The Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai actor debuted as a lead actor in telefilms garnering critical acclaim. Managing his time between studies and acting, Kadwani was spotted on a yacht while he shared some of his dance moves with his fans.

Although Kadwani was seemingly having fun, netizens trolled him for mimicking Feroze Khan. The starlet fell prey to trolling by keyboard warriors who accused him of showing dance moves obnoxiously similar to Khan's. 

Despite netizens' harsh comments, the rising star took no notice and kept enjoying his time.

On the work front, Kadwani has starred in Ruposh, Teri Meri Kahani and Flirting Ke Side Effects.

Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with latest video 04:54 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

Rising star Haroon Kadwani is taking big strides in the entertainment industry with his power pack performances, dapper ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals wedding plans
08:15 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Hira Mani’s new dace video goes viral
05:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrate ...
09:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Zoya Nasir and Hania Aamir amuse fans with BTS ...
07:19 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Mehar Bano’s new bold video sets internet on ...
05:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Zarnish Khan sets internet on fire with new video
06:13 PM | 26 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Haroon Kadwani trolled for showing 'odd dance moves' in latest video
09:23 PM | 26 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr