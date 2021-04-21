Kubra Khan trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ dress during Ramadan
Web Desk
07:41 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Kubra Khan trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ dress during Ramadan
Share

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has been trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ dress during a Ramadan show on a private TV channel.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and posted her new photos. In the pictures, she looks breathtaking in blue dress. However, her dressing did not go well with the netizens. They trolled her for wearing the inappropriate dress.

Kubra Khan along with Hamayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Gohar Rasheed participated as guests in ‘Jeeto Pakistan’.

She made her film debut in the Pakistani comedy-thriller film “Na Maloom Afraad”. She is widely recognised for the role of Husn-e-Jahan in chart-topping blockbuster serial ‘Alif’. She also showcased her acting skills as Nazneen Malik in another top serial ‘Alif Allah Aur Insaan’.  

Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter ... 05:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

Latest Pakistani TV drama Chupke Chupke has quickly won the hearts of the masses with its beautifully woven storyline ...

More From This Category
Salman Khan’s new film Radhe to be released on ...
06:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Ayesha Omar explains the concept of ‘Royalties ...
08:07 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter ...
05:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Ali Haider all set to host show for NTV Houston
03:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Junoon goes Inquilaab! PM Imran uses Bollywood ...
05:06 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Video of Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui singing ...
03:37 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ dress during Ramadan
07:41 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr