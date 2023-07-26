Devastated and disgruntled: Anju's family members speak out against her marriage in Pakistan

With new twists and turns in the cross-border love story of Anju and Nasrullah, statements of the former's father, brother, and husband have surfaced online.
Anju, who is now known as Fatima after her conversion, is a 35-year-old Indian woman who came to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, Nasrullah.
According to Indian media outlets, Anju was already married Christian but, she went to Pakistan and accepted Islam to marry her 29-year-old lover.
A shocked and disgruntled Thomas, Anju's father, told Indian media that his daughter's act brought shame upon the family and that she died to them. "She destroyed the future of her 13-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son," Thomas added.
"If she wanted to leave, she should have divorced her husband and move to Pakistan," he said.
On the suggestion of appealing to the Indian government to bring his daughter back from Pakistan, Anju's father said that he would not do so as Anju is dead to him and his family.
Similarly, Anju's brother, David, revealed to Indian media that the relationship between his sister and brother-in-law was cordial.
"I don't know why she went to Pakistan. We still wonder why Anju did this. There was no motive behind any of it," he shared.
David also revealed that Anju lied about her whereabouts and told the family that she is going to Amritsar for travelling and meeting a friend.
"Anju had left for Jaipur, then reached Amritsar and called and told us that instead of Jaipur, she came to Amritsar for sightseeing, but then news reached that she reached Pakistan which shocked us," he commented.
"Anju surprised us when she told that she was in Lahore. The family scolded her, but she assured that she is safe in Pakistan and will return after two days," he added.
Keeping in view the case of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, David added that the family is scared about her safety in the neighboring country.
"If she has gone there under any pretext and has any ill intentions then she should not be allowed back. We will not accept traitors," he remarked.
On the other hand, Anju's husband, Arvind, shared his shock to learn that his wife reached Pakistan by fooling everyone.
Arvind said, "She told me that she was going to Jaipur to meet a friend. I was in touch with her through WhatsApp for four days, but on Sunday, I came to know that she is not in Jaipur but in Lahore, Pakistan."
In her defence, Anju reportedly told that she was unhappy in her marriage and fled the country to marry her love. The couple became friends back in 2019 in Facebook.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.