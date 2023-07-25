Anju weds Nasrullah: Indian woman converts to Islam, marries Facebook lover in Pakistan

The surprising news of a 35-year-old Indian woman travelling to Pakistan to unite with her lover is progressing at its pace. After the couple met in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Anju and Nasrullah have finally tied the knot.

In order to marry her love, Anju ,— who was a born Christan — converted to Islam. She also changed her name to Fatima. Anju submitted an affidavit in the court stating that she consented to the conversion in order to marry Nasrullah.

According to DIG Malakand Division, both of them got married in the court of District and Sessions Judge. She has also been shifted home from the court under police supervision.

Nasrullah is a young man from Dir Bala district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The couple met on Facebook and then became friends in 2019.

After the wedding, the newlyweds made a Tik Tok video and enjoyed the weather at Dir Bala tourist spots Lowari Tunnel, Hill Park and Dir City.