TikTok introduces new text feature to compete with Twitter

After Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, TikTok is the most recent site to copy Twitter's microblogging capabilities.

A 1,000-character text updates may now be posted on the video-sharing app TikTok, reveals the Chinese-owned business.

Users of TikTok will be able to annotate their text postings with sound and location markers, and other users will be able to remark on and share these updates much like they would with photos or videos.

Less than a month had passed since Meta unveiled Threads, a text-based Instagram companion. When Threads was introduced, it gained more than 100 million users in its first five days online. Threads was launched at the same time as Twitter owner Elon Musk stated that his network will place restrictions on the amount of posts that non-paying users could access each day. However, since the platform's inception, the number of daily users has allegedly decreased by 50%.

Smaller applications like Bluesky, Mastodon, and the Truth Social app from former US President Donald Trump have all attempted unsuccessfully to entice users away from Twitter in recent years in addition to these well-known ones.

The characteristics of social networking platforms are frequently imitated. In order to compete with Snapchat, Instagram launched Stories in 2017. Nearly all other platforms, including Twitter with its ill-fated Fleets feature, quickly followed suit. To compete with TikTok, Instagram also debuted Reels in 2020, and the following year, YouTube debuted its equivalent Shorts feature.