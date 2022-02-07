Global voice note player feature rolled out for WhatsApp desktop
WhatsApp has starting rolling out the global voice note player feature for consumers using Desktop beta.
The feature, which allows listening to voice notes when you switch to a different chat, has already been released on iOS beta last month. Now, the messaging service is planning to launch for Android users.
A website named wabetainfo shared a screenshot saying: “…when we play the voice note and we switch to another conversation, WhatsApp does not stop playing the voice note and a new audio player bar shows up at the bottom of your chats list. Thanks to this bar, we have control over the voice note by using the playback button and the progress bar indicator helps us understand when the voice note ends”.
It said that the feature will be available to all beta testers from today.
