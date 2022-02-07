After the success of ‘Ertugrul’, PTV to air another Turkish series
ISLAMABAD – As the fan base of Turkish drama serials continues to increase since the launch of Diriliş: Ertuğrul, PTV has announced to air another serial narrating the story of the last Ottoman emperor Sultan Abdul Hamid II.
Taking to Twitter, the state-run channel said that it will telecast Payitaht: Abdülhamid in Urdu.
“Following the historic success of Ertugrul Ghazi, PTV is set air the story of a Sultan who has a true devotion to the love of the Prophet (PBUH).”
ارطغرل غازی کی تاریخی کامیابی کے بعد، پی ٹی وی لا رہا ہے— PTV Home (@PTVHomeOfficial) February 6, 2022
کہانی ایک سُلطان کی جسے عشقِ رسول ﷺ کی سچی لگن ہے۔
امت مسلمہ کی تاریخ کا ایک درخشاں باب
پایہ تخت، سلطان عبدالحمید (اردو زبان میں)
بدھ 9 فروری سے، ہر بدھ سے اتوار رات 7:55 صرف پٰی ٹی وی ہوم پر#PayiTakhtUrduPTV pic.twitter.com/4CQNDVG9XU
The first episode of the drama serial will be aired on February 9, while it air from Wednesday to Sunday at 7:55 PM.
Payitaht: Abdülhamid features Bülent İnal and Özlem Conker and narrates the events that marked the last 13 years of Abdul hamid II’s rule.
Ruling the capital city called Payitaht, his reign faced various wars, saw railway developments, and witnessed requests for Palestinian lands and the first Zinoist congress.
