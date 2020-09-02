MTV VMAs 2020 – Here are some of the most splendid red carpet looks from the event

The first-ever socially distanced red carpet occasion – the MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Despite the unusual event protocols and unorthodox performances due to Covid-19, stars made sure to show off their fashion award show looks ahead of the ceremony.

The annual ceremony took place in New York City and was hosted by Keke Palmer, a well-known fashion icon. The show was anything but typical, but regardless of that, the VMAs were attended by various top-notch celebrities like Lady Gaga, The Weekend, Miley Cyrus, and many more. Even a global pandemic couldn’t stop these stars from stealing the spotlight in this much-acclaimed award ceremony. Here are some of the most stunning and captivating fashion looks from the iconic night.

Jaden Smith

Smith looked absolutely stunning in this multi-coloured jacket and a pair of red shades.

Miley Cyrus

Known for making bold statements, Miley Cyrus yet again didn’t refrain from choosing a dazzling black sheer strapless gown. She definitely stole the show!

Lady Gaga

It looks absolutely incredible how her hair silver hair matches her silver coat dress. With black platform boots and a translucent looked ravishing.

Joey King

Joey King looked totally dreamy in her Versace floral dress in pastel green and bold red colour. She further amped her look with golden chain necklaces, straight shiny hair, and classy nude makeup.

Sofia Carson

This has got to be the most glamorous look of the night. Sofia Carson looked divine in this one-top shoulder scarlet gown. The slick hair bun and the bold diamond earrings made her look all the more elegant.

The Weekend

Bringing back the 80’s, The Weekend chose a bold red jacket with black pants and a shirt. The black leather gloves and the black and white shoes further added to the dramatic look.