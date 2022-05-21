Aisha Khan and Major Uqbah Malik welcome a baby boy

Former actress Aisha Khan has welcomed a second child with her husband Major Uqbah Malik and this time it’s a baby boy.

The couple is already dotting parents to a beautiful daughter. The Mann Mayal star quit the showbiz to tie the knot with Major Uqbah.

Taking to Instagram, Aisha shared the fantastic news on her social media handle and left fans in awe. She posted a postcard comprising the news of the baby boy’s arrival and captioned ‘Alhumdulillah.’

As soon as the news spread, fans and friends slid to the comments section and congratulated the adorable family.

Aisha Khan is famously known for her appearances and roles in film and TV shows. She starred in movies like Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.