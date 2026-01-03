Aahana Kumra turns Snow into Sizzle with new viral Bikini Pictures

MUMBAI – Bollywood babe Aahana Kumra is setting social media on fire with her latest winter vacation pictures. The “Lipstick Under My Burkha” star, known for her fearless performances, was spotted enjoying a swimming pool dip in the freezing cold, wearing a striking pink bikini with black bottoms, surrounded by pristine snowy landscapes in Georgia.

Fans and followers are stunned as Ahana braves the snow and icy temperatures, her hot look contrasting sharply with the winter chill. The combination of falling snow, rising steam from the pool, and her bold style has made the pictures go viral instantly.

Kumra, who is extremely active on social media, shared glimpses of her snowy getaway, giving fans a peek into her luxurious winter holiday. She captioned the photos: “Snow is falling, steam is rising. I am just becoming a pool baby every day. I am grateful to all my friends and fans who made 2025 memorable for me. Now, I am saying goodbye to 2025 and stepping into a bright 2026.”

The response has been explosive. Fans are praising her fitness, boldness, and the dreamy winter destination, while others can’t stop commenting on her sizzling style.

The actor gained fame from “Lipstick Under My Burkha”, and is celebrated for her fearless and impressive acting. She was last seen on the reality show “Ride and Fall”, hosted by Ashneer Grover. With these stunning holiday photos, her followers are eagerly anticipating her next project.