Aisha Malik celebrates her daughter's first birthday

Former actress Aisha Malik celebrated the birthday of her baby girl and the pictures will make melt.

Apart from dropping some cute family portraits, Malik also shared some aww-worthy pictures of her daughter for the first time on Instagram and she's an adorable little munchkin with the most beautiful smile!

The 'Yeh Jawani Phir Nahi Ani' star also penned an heart-warming birthday note her fer little one that read: "Happy 1 st (according to the islamic calender) birthday to the apple of my eye.... the centre of my universe.... the love of my life....my darling baby girl with a smile so bright that its hard to see anything else. On this blessed day Allah blessed Uqbah and I with the most precious gift.... all words fall short in expressing how grateful we are....grateful that you’re healthy...grateful that you are surrounded by people who absolutely adore you...grateful that you always have that billion dollar smile on your face.... and above all grateful that Allah chose you to be ours."

"There isn't a thing in the world we wouldn t do to see you grow into a kind strong beautiful human being. May you shine the brightest my little star.... and get the best of everything in this world and the hereafter," added Malik.

Sharing how she wanted to plan something big for her first birthday, but couldn't due to the ongoing pandemic, she wrote, "Although this wasn't what we had planned for her first birthday, we are so grateful to the best nana and nanoo for putting this little arrangement together as a surprise in these strange and difficult times.... 12 rabi ul awal- so SO special it always was and will always be."

Aisha Khan had tied the knot with Major Uqbah Hadid in April 2018 after bidding farewell to the showbiz industry.

