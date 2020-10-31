Video – Saudi man in ‘unusual condition’ rams car into gate of Grand Mosque in Makkah
Share

JEDDAH – A speeding car driven by a Saudi national hit the outer gates of the Grand Mosque in Makkah late Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The man has been arrested and legal action has been initiated against him.

Video posted on social media shows an apparently out of control car crashes through the barricades in the courtyard before ramming into one of the large doors.

The Makkah region has confirmed that fortunately there were no casualties. It added that the driver of the car was in an unusual condition.

The region further said the accident was caused by a car drifting and traveling in high speed at nearby roads of the Grand Mosque.

