Video – Saudi man in ‘unusual condition’ rams car into gate of Grand Mosque in Makkah
Share
JEDDAH – A speeding car driven by a Saudi national hit the outer gates of the Grand Mosque in Makkah late Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The man has been arrested and legal action has been initiated against him.
Video posted on social media shows an apparently out of control car crashes through the barricades in the courtyard before ramming into one of the large doors.
متحدث #إمارة_مكة سلطان الدوسري :— إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) October 30, 2020
الجهات الأمنية بمكة تُباشر حادثة ارتطام مركبة بأحد أبواب #المسجد_الحرام نتيجة انحرافها أثناء سيرها بسرعة عالية بأحد الطرق المحيطة بالساحة الجنوبية اللحرم، ولم يصب أي شخص بأذى
..المقبوض عليه مواطن بحالة غير طبيعية ، وجارٍ إحالته للنيابة العامة pic.twitter.com/wOAPnq2YPf
The Makkah region has confirmed that fortunately there were no casualties. It added that the driver of the car was in an unusual condition.
Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca's Grand Mosque#kashmir #srinagar pic.twitter.com/BugSEXOdbQ— Banday Farhan (@koshur986) October 31, 2020
The region further said the accident was caused by a car drifting and traveling in high speed at nearby roads of the Grand Mosque.
- ‘Pakistan stands with the Turkish nation’: PM Imran offers ...04:54 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- PDM Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore04:31 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- PML-N leader Abdul Qadir Baloch resigns over differences between ...04:28 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
-
- realme named as fastest growing smartphone brand to reach 50 mln ...02:28 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Sana Javed exposes fake Twitter account01:04 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Harvey Weinstein sued by Miriam Haley for sexual assault12:29 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Aisha Malik celebrates her daughter's first birthday11:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020