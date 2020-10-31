Second Covi-19 wave: Doctor dies of coronavirus in Peshawar
11:27 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
11:27 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
PESHAWAR – Amid second wave of coronavirus in the country, a doctor on Saturday died due to the Covid-19 in Peshawar.

Local media reports said Dr Sultan Zaib was under treatment at a hospital after contracting the infection. However, he succumbed to the infection today. 

His funeral prayers will be offered in his hometown Buner after Zuhr prayers. 

11 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus after which nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,806 and over 800 fresh cases came forth after the tests of 21,688 over the last 24 hours.      

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far 314,066 patients have recovered from the virus and there are now 12,121 active cases in the country.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,431,225 coronavirus tests

145,475 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 104,016 in Punjab, 39,458 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,818 in Islamabad, 15,896 in Balochistan, 4,082 in Azad Kashmir and 4,248 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Asim Azhar recites naat on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
03:34 PM | 31 Oct, 2020

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

