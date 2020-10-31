PM Imran to visit Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow 
12:05 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
PM Imran to visit Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow 
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Sunday.

According to media reports, the premier is paying a day long visit to to attend the National Day celebrations of the region where he will also address a ceremony.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan and interim chief minister of the region will also attend the ceremony. 

In a statement, the caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Afzal Khan announced that the elections for the legislative assembly will be organized on November 15 for which all preparations have been completed to ensure transparent election.

The election schedule for the GB region was announced in September 2020.

