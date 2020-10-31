Hamza Shehbaz refuses travelling by bullet-proof van in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

12:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has refused to travel by bullet-proof van to appear in the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Saturday.

During the hearing, conducted by accountability court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry, has taken notice of his absence and sought written response from the jail officials

A judicial officer apprised the accountability court that a bullet-proof vehicle is present inside the jail, however, Hamza is not coming out of his prison cell, adding that the warrants against Hamza were presented in the court.

The court, while taking notice of the absence, ordered the jail officials to submit a written response to clarify the reasons for not producing him.

The court has also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce its witnesses in the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till November 10.

