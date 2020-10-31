Sana Javed exposes fake Twitter account

Celebrity social media accounts are extremely curated. They've got a brand to uphold, movies to promote, keep their fans updated and much more!

However, a lot of celebrity social media handles are either being hacked or people are creating fake accounts to cause trouble.

Recently, renowned actor Saba Javed shared that someone had created a fake Twitter account and is using her name to put up controversial posts.

Sharing some screenshots of the fake Tweets on her Instagram, the ‘Ruswai’ star wrote, "Sadly senior journalists have started retweeting from this account. Please report this profile as soon as possible.”

"My official Twitter handle is mentioned in my bio," Javed added.

Sana Javed tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal last week. They posted several pictures from their Nikkah ceremony on Instagram to announce the happy news.

