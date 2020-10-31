President Dr Alvi condoles life loss in Turkey earthquake 

01:26 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed sadness over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the earthquake hitting Izmir city of Turkey.

In a tweet today, the President wrote that it is with great sadness that we receive news of earthquake that hit Izmir. 

“Excellency & brother (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) please convey sincere condolences from people of Pakistan to families of victims," the President added.

He commiserated with all those who were affected and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that at least 24 people were killed and 804 injured after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday. 

