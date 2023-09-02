MBS’ birthday: Sand artists create Saudi Crown Prince’s portrait on Pakistan beach

On the picturesque shores of Gadani Beach in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, a dedicated group of sand artists known as the Rashidi Artists Gaddani have crafted a magnificent 70-foot-long portrait paying homage to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his 38th birthday.

Over the past four years, the Rashidi Artists Gaddani have left an indelible mark on the sands of Gadani Beach, creating more than 100 captivating beach portraits featuring a diverse array of global figures, including world leaders, sports icons, and beloved film stars. Notable among their masterpieces are sand renderings of dignitaries such as the ruler of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Qatar.

In a touching display of artistic appreciation, the group previously crafted a sand portrait of Babar Azam, Pakistan's versatile cricket captain and one of the world's most formidable batsmen, as a tribute to the Pakistani cricket team during their semi-final match against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup held in November of the previous year.

Speaking about their latest creation, Sameer Shoukat, a talented 19-year-old beach artist hailing from Balochistan, shared their heartfelt sentiment. "We wanted to extend our warm wishes to the crown prince on his 38th birthday, which is why we meticulously crafted this remarkable 70-foot-long sandy portrait on the enchanting Gadani Beach," he expressed to Arab News, just one day after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's birthday on August 31.

The Rashidi Artists Gaddani took to the skies to capture their awe-inspiring artwork, sharing mesmerizing drone footage showcasing the enormous sand portrait that graces Gadani Beach, situated some 51 kilometres away from Pakistan's bustling port city of Karachi.

Shoukat elaborated on the artistic process, revealing that a team of six dedicated members of the group tirelessly worked together to bring this sandy tribute to life. With the skilful use of rake sticks and ropes, they managed to complete the intricate portrait in a mere three hours.

In closing, he expressed his fervent hope that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would grace Pakistan with his presence in the near future. There have been unconfirmed reports suggesting the possibility of his visit to Islamabad following his participation in the G-20 summit in India later this month, although no official confirmation has been made by either party involved. The anticipation of such a visit serves as a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and respect that transcend borders and connect people through art and admiration.