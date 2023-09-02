Search

LifestyleViral

MBS’ birthday: Sand artists create Saudi Crown Prince’s portrait on Pakistan beach

Web Desk 03:42 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
MBS’ birthday: Sand artists create Saudi Crown Prince’s portrait on Pakistan beach
Source: Twitter

On the picturesque shores of Gadani Beach in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, a dedicated group of sand artists known as the Rashidi Artists Gaddani have crafted a magnificent 70-foot-long portrait paying homage to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his 38th birthday.

Over the past four years, the Rashidi Artists Gaddani have left an indelible mark on the sands of Gadani Beach, creating more than 100 captivating beach portraits featuring a diverse array of global figures, including world leaders, sports icons, and beloved film stars. Notable among their masterpieces are sand renderings of dignitaries such as the ruler of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Qatar.

In a touching display of artistic appreciation, the group previously crafted a sand portrait of Babar Azam, Pakistan's versatile cricket captain and one of the world's most formidable batsmen, as a tribute to the Pakistani cricket team during their semi-final match against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup held in November of the previous year.

Speaking about their latest creation, Sameer Shoukat, a talented 19-year-old beach artist hailing from Balochistan, shared their heartfelt sentiment. "We wanted to extend our warm wishes to the crown prince on his 38th birthday, which is why we meticulously crafted this remarkable 70-foot-long sandy portrait on the enchanting Gadani Beach," he expressed to Arab News, just one day after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's birthday on August 31.

The Rashidi Artists Gaddani took to the skies to capture their awe-inspiring artwork, sharing mesmerizing drone footage showcasing the enormous sand portrait that graces Gadani Beach, situated some 51 kilometres away from Pakistan's bustling port city of Karachi.

Shoukat elaborated on the artistic process, revealing that a team of six dedicated members of the group tirelessly worked together to bring this sandy tribute to life. With the skilful use of rake sticks and ropes, they managed to complete the intricate portrait in a mere three hours.

In closing, he expressed his fervent hope that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would grace Pakistan with his presence in the near future. There have been unconfirmed reports suggesting the possibility of his visit to Islamabad following his participation in the G-20 summit in India later this month, although no official confirmation has been made by either party involved. The anticipation of such a visit serves as a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and respect that transcend borders and connect people through art and admiration.

King Salman appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM of Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

"My Birthday Girl", Tom Holland wishes girlfriend Zendaya on 27th birthday

04:58 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach

11:53 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for BTS band member Jungkook

10:09 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a blissful beach getaway in Maldives; see pictures

05:46 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Rare Super Blue Moon illuminates sky in Pakistan, parts of world (See Pics)

12:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Sumbul Iqbal

08:17 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Offering $10,000, Hareem Shah asks public to attack Ishaq Dar

06:26 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 2 September, 2023

08:42 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (2 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Karachi PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Islamabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Peshawar PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Quetta PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sialkot PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Attock PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujranwala PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Jehlum PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Multan PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Bahawalpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujrat PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nawabshah PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Chakwal PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Hyderabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nowshehra PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sargodha PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Faisalabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Mirpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: