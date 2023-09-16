When will the first female astronaut hoist Pakistani flag in space?

Namira Saleem, a resolute beacon of Pakistani pride, has conquered unparalleled frontiers, from the icy realms of the North Pole to the desolate landscapes of the South Pole, where she unfurled the nation's flag. Now, she is set to etch another indelible mark in the annals of history by taking the Pakistani flag to even greater heights—space.

A woman of unwavering determination and a trailblazer in her own right, Namira Saleem has amassed a trove of accolades and triumphs through her unwavering commitment to tackling the most formidable challenges. On October 5th, she is slated to embark on a historic voyage from the United States, aboard a spacecraft, bearing with her the cherished green crescent flag of Pakistan.

Saleem, often lauded as the harbinger of "firsts," will once again inscribe her name in the annals of achievement as she becomes the very first Pakistani astronaut to journey into the cosmos. Her pioneering expedition aboard a commercial spacecraft, originating from the United States, heralds a new era in Pakistan's space exploration endeavors.

This remarkable feat not only underscores her undaunted spirit and indomitable will but also symbolizes the boundless potential of human endeavour and international cooperation in the realm of space exploration. As she voyages beyond Earth's boundaries, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of a nation, illuminating a path for future generations to reach for the stars.

