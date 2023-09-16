Kinza Hashmi's new bold pictures set internet on fire

Pakistani actor and model Kinza Hashmi has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her captivating and charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, she has won the hearts of viewers across the nation.

Recently, the Azmaish diva took centre stage with a dazzling photoshoot that left both ardent fans and fashion aficionados utterly captivated.

In this sizzling photoshoot, she donned a striking leather midi dress, a bold fashion statement that underscored her remarkable versatility and unerring sense of style.

The dress she adorned seamlessly fused elegance with edginess, boasting a silhouette that gracefully accentuated her curves, while the leather material lent a rebellious edge to the ensemble. The midi length of the dress exuded sophistication, making it versatile for a range of occasions. A deep V-neckline and a tantalizing front slit added an alluring touch to the overall look.

However, the pièce de résistance was her flawless makeup and hair. Sporting a smoky eye makeup that intensified the allure of her gaze, and a bold lip color that drew attention to her outfit, Kinza's hair was elegantly styled in a sleek ponytail, creating a striking contrast with the edgy attire.

Here's what fans had to say:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-16/1694862476-2850.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-16/1694862479-3332.jpeg

On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.