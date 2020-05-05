Asim Azhar’s Jo Tu Na Mila hits 100 million views on YouTube

KARACHI - Famed Pakistani singer Asim Azhar's song Jo Tu Na Milay hits 100 million views on YouTube. According to the details, Asim Azhar has achieved milestone after he's already hit song gained 100 million views.

Jo Tu Na Mila was a ballad about two lovers, featuring Iqra Aziz and Asim Azhar himself. However, he perfectly managed to showcase the man deeply in love with his girl and expresses fear to lose her. Its vocals are undoubtedly are a peace moment for ears (when played). Fans also find its composition unique and soulful.

Moreover, the idea behind the song will definitely impress the younger generation, especially who have experienced one-sided love.

Here's the video:

Asim Azhar is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, and actor. He started his career as a singer on YouTube, re-signing contemporary Western songs before he became a public figure.

