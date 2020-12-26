Sarah and Noor Zafar Khan’s father passes away
04:04 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
The father of Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan passed away on Friday night in Karachi.

Abdul Samad Zia, who attended Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir wedding, was the first to announce the sad news via his Instagram account. He shared a picture from her wedding day and wrote,

 "INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI'UN.A Heart Breaking News - Sarah Khan's Father Passed Away. May Allah easy [sic] the pain of all family members and help them bear this loss, Ameen!"

Falak Shabbir also took to his Instagram story, announcing the demise of his father-in-law Zafar Ullah Khan and appealed to people to remember Sarah Khan's father and the family in their prayers. He also shared details of his father-in-law’s funeral.

Prayers and condolences are being sent to Sarah and Noor Zafar Khan by the celebrities.

May their father rest in perfect eternal peace.

