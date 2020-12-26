Sarah and Noor Zafar Khan’s father passes away
Share
The father of Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan passed away on Friday night in Karachi.
Abdul Samad Zia, who attended Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir wedding, was the first to announce the sad news via his Instagram account. He shared a picture from her wedding day and wrote,
"INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI'UN.A Heart Breaking News - Sarah Khan's Father Passed Away. May Allah easy [sic] the pain of all family members and help them bear this loss, Ameen!"
View this post on Instagram
Falak Shabbir also took to his Instagram story, announcing the demise of his father-in-law Zafar Ullah Khan and appealed to people to remember Sarah Khan's father and the family in their prayers. He also shared details of his father-in-law’s funeral.
Prayers and condolences are being sent to Sarah and Noor Zafar Khan by the celebrities.
May their father rest in perfect eternal peace.
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tie the knot 11:38 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony held on Thursday. Pictures and video started ...
- At least two killed, several injured in Balochistan blast07:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Dulhan aur Aik Raat – Alizeh Shah stars in first-ever UrduFlix web ...06:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Wireless Electricity – MIT researchers find a way to power devices ...06:33 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Aaron Summer to become first Australian to play domestic cricket in ...06:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- PDM demanding Army to topple PTI govt or remove COAS, says PM Imran05:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan ties the knot with Zaid Darbar05:16 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Sarah and Noor Zafar Khan’s father passes away04:04 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Bisconni Music - A Platform Celebrating “New” Music02:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020