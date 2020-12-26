Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan ties the knot with Zaid Darbar

The latest celebrity to tie the knot in a lavish celebration is the Bigg Boss 7 champion Gauahar Khan with beau Zaid Darbar.

The Bollywood diva shared clicks from the celebrations on her official Instagram handle; keeping the fans updated, who showered them with compliments and best wishes.

Opting for colour-coordinated wedding trousseau, the Ishqzaade actress opted to wear a stunning creation by Pakistani designer Saira Shakira.

Shakira's quintessential touch to Gauahar's outfit gave it a royal aesthetic. The 37-year-old paired it with Kundan neckpiece, completing the look with a dark pout. The groom Zaid chose a sherwani for the occasion.

The couple had announced their wedding date on social media alongside posting their wedding invites. On Thursday, Khan shared beautiful clicks of her Mehndi ceremony.