Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan ties the knot with Zaid Darbar
Share
The latest celebrity to tie the knot in a lavish celebration is the Bigg Boss 7 champion Gauahar Khan with beau Zaid Darbar.
The Bollywood diva shared clicks from the celebrations on her official Instagram handle; keeping the fans updated, who showered them with compliments and best wishes.
Opting for colour-coordinated wedding trousseau, the Ishqzaade actress opted to wear a stunning creation by Pakistani designer Saira Shakira.
Shakira's quintessential touch to Gauahar's outfit gave it a royal aesthetic. The 37-year-old paired it with Kundan neckpiece, completing the look with a dark pout. The groom Zaid chose a sherwani for the occasion.
View this post on Instagram
The couple had announced their wedding date on social media alongside posting their wedding invites. On Thursday, Khan shared beautiful clicks of her Mehndi ceremony.
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tie the knot 10:23 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
Another surprise 2020 celebrity wedding! Congratulations are in order for actoe Sana Javed and singer Umair ...
- At least two killed, several injured in Balochistan blast07:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Dulhan aur Aik Raat – Alizeh Shah stars in first-ever UrduFlix web ...06:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Wireless Electricity – MIT researchers find a way to power devices ...06:33 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Aaron Summer to become first Australian to play domestic cricket in ...06:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- PDM demanding Army to topple PTI govt or remove COAS, says PM Imran05:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan ties the knot with Zaid Darbar05:16 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
-
- Bisconni Music - A Platform Celebrating “New” Music02:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020