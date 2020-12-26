PDM demanding Army to topple PTI govt or remove COAS, says PM Imran

CHAKWAL – Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing PDM of creating unrest in the country claimed on Saturday that Opposition was presuresing army to topple the democratic government or rebelled against its chief. 

The prime minister was speaking in Chakwal after laying foundation stone of a Chakwal University. 

In a never before seen manner, the opposition is targeting army chief and DG ISI just like Indian propaganda that aims at weakening Pakistan Armed Forces. 

He added that the way Opposition lashing out at army it is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history. 

The sole purpose of India-backed fake websites exposed by the DisinfoLab was to defame Pakistan. 

Responding to criticism on his party’s slogan ‘Change’, he said that it does not happen with the push of a button, adding Change first comes in minds and then one can see a difference. 

The premier said that opposition claimed that rigging was conducted in 2018 elections but it did not provide evidence or move any forum against it. 

Lashing out at PDM, he said the both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were most corrupt persons in Pakistan, adding that their children were holding rallies to save their corruption.

He reiterated that no NRO-like deal will be given to them, adding that Pakistan’s debt was multiplied by four times when former president Pervez Musharraf had given the Opposition NRO. 

He highlighted that Pakistan’s debt was increasing due to interest on it. 

