President appoints Justice Musarrat Hilali to Supreme Court of Pakistan

Web Desk 09:36 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
President appoints Justice Musarrat Hilali to Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The country's Acting President has approved the appointment of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court, according to a notification issued from the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

Her appointment would come into effect when she takes her oath, the notification read.

With her elevation, the Supreme Court will have two women judges, with the first being Justice Ayesha A. Malik. Meanwhile, the number of judges on the top court will increase to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17.

Justice Musarrat Hilali becomes first woman judge of SC from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Who is Justice Musarrat Hilali?

Born in Peshawar on Aug 8, 1961, Justice Musarrat Hilali received her law degree from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar, and was enrolled as an advocate of district courts in 1983. She was enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1988 and that of the Supreme Court in 2006.

She was sworn in as the first woman chief justice of the PHC on April 1 after Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan retired from the post.

She also became the second female judge to become the chief justice of a high court in Pakistan after Justice Tahira Safdar, the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court from September 2018 to October 2019.

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

