Justice Musarrat Hilali becomes first woman judge of SC from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Judicial Commission (SJC) has approved appointment of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali’s elevation to the Supreme Court.

The SJC gave unanimous approval for her name in a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. With this approval, Justice Hilali has become the first woman judge of the apex court from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), reports said.

SC’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa has recommended her name for the elevation.

The promotion comes more than a month after President Arif Alvi approved her appointment as PHC chief justice on May 8.

The 62-year-old received a law degree from Khyber Law College of the University of Peshawar and started practice in 1983; she moved to the high court after a couple of years and becomes the advocate of the top court in 2006.

Ms. Hilali also served as the female secretary of the Peshawar Bar Association in 90s and remained in other positions including vice president and the first female General Secretary of the bar.