New taxes introduced as PM Shehbaz announces 'tough' decisions to tackle economic crisis

10% super tax imposed on big industries, including cement, sectors and automobile

11:43 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
New taxes introduced as PM Shehbaz announces 'tough' decisions to tackle economic crisis
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has imposed a 10 percent 'super tax' on large-scale industries and sectors to tackle the deepening economic crisis and save poor segment of society.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement while addressing the nation on tough decisions being taken by the incumbent coalition government to revive the $6 billion IMF loan programme.

The development comes days after Pakistan inked an agreement with IMF to jack up FBR’s tax collection target by Rs438 billion, increasing it from Rs7,004 billion to Rs7,442 billion for next fiscal year.

The premier announced that super tax or poverty alleviation tax will be imposed on automobile, cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilizer, banking industry, cigarette and other sectors.

He said that 1% tax will be imposed people earning Rs150 million per year, 2% on Rs200 million income, 3% on Rs250 million and 4% on Rs300 million income.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the first budget of the incumbent government will give an economic vision to the country.

He also urged affluent people of the society to spare a portion of their wealth to drive Pakistan out of the deepening economic crisis and help poor.

Pakistan secures crucial IMF deal amid worsening ... 09:26 AM | 22 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have finally reached an agreement on the federal ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Gwadar today
11:13 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
Pakistan reports 309 Covid-19 cases in single day
10:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
FactCheck: Man in viral video clip is not former ...
10:37 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Pakistan hands over demarche to Canada over ...
09:49 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
PNS Taimur: Pakistan receives second warship from ...
08:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
WATCH: Scores of bikes skid as first monsoon rain ...
07:09 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah slams trollers targeting Minal Khan over Instagram food story
10:37 AM | 24 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr