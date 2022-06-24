Bloodbath at PSX after PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on large-scale industries
Share
KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crashed on Friday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to impose a 10 percent what he called “super tax or poverty alleviation tax” on large-scale industries.
The KSE-100 index plunged by whooping 2,053 points at 12pm as it witnessed massive selling pressure after the opening bell.
As per the PSX Rulebook, if the index goes five per cent above or below its last close and stays there for five minutes, trading in all securities is halted for a specified period.
Experts are of the view that new taxes caused bloodbath in the stock exchange.
While addressing the nation after chairing a meeting of his economic team, the prime minister said that 10% super tax will be imposed on thirteen large sector, including automobile, cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilizer, banking industry, cigarette.
He said that 1% tax will be imposed people earning Rs150 million per year, 2% on Rs200 million income, 3% on Rs250 million and 4% on Rs300 million income.
The development comes days after Pakistan inked an agreement with IMF to jack up FBR’s tax collection target by Rs438 billion, increasing it from Rs7,004 billion to Rs7,442 billion for next fiscal year.
PSX eases eligibility requirements for investors ... 01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, has ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Bloodbath at PSX after PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on ...01:14 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
-
- New taxes introduced as PM Shehbaz announces 'tough' decisions to ...11:43 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Watch – Amna Ilyas sets internet on fire with killer dance ...10:01 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Varun Dhawan claims Indian music giant bought 'Nach Punjaban' rights09:23 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Sajal Aly feels proud to see Pakistani actors in Ms Marvel08:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022