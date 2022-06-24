Ramsha Khan shares adorable photos from her birthday bash
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Source: Ramsha Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Ramsha Khan celebrating her birthday and the rising star has been rained with love and best wishes by family, friends and her massive fan following.

The Sinf e Aahan actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment vicinity and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her charming persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Celebrating her birthday, the Ishqiya star shared a multi-coloured themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, flowers and cake. She also thanked everyone for all the love and wishes.

"Some obligatory birthday pictures. Thank you guys for all the love and wishes ???? My birthday couldn’t be more special!", captioned the Hum Tum actor.

On the work front, Ramsha Khan earned massive praise for her powerful acting in Ishqiya, Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat, Hum Tum and Sinf e Aahan.

