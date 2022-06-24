PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja wants good relations with PM Shehbaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that he wants to maintain good relations with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Ramiz Raja revealed during a press conference on Friday that former PM Imran Khan cut off contact with him soon after he was removed from the premiership.

Despite speculations about his removal from the PCB, Raja showed respect for the current PCB patron-in-chief and emphasised building relationships with him.

“We can’t live in the midst of rumours; I believe there is a need for continuity apart from political differences,” he said.

“See, our prime minister is our patron-in-chief. We have requested his time, and if he meets with us, we will tell him about our work. I don’t think there is any need for ego here because, in the end, we all want to uplift cricket,” the ex-cricketer explained.

“If there is anything in the constitution about removing the PCB chairman every time, go ahead with it. Otherwise, satisfying individual desires will not benefit the game.”

“The ball is in his [PM Shehbaz’s] court,” the PCB chief concluded.

PM Shehbaz met with former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood a few days ago. The PCB chairmanship was reportedly on the top of the agenda during their meeting.

BoG approves Rs15 billion budget

Ramiz Raja also revealed that the Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs15 billion budget for the PCB for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the chairman, 78% of the budget will be spent on cricket-related activities, including the inaugural of Pakistan Junior League (PJL), the PCB chairman’s dream project.

The chairman also revealed information about central contracts after the BoG approved the budget.