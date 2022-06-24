PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja wants good relations with PM Shehbaz
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that he wants to maintain good relations with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
Ramiz Raja revealed during a press conference on Friday that former PM Imran Khan cut off contact with him soon after he was removed from the premiership.
Despite speculations about his removal from the PCB, Raja showed respect for the current PCB patron-in-chief and emphasised building relationships with him.
“We can’t live in the midst of rumours; I believe there is a need for continuity apart from political differences,” he said.
“See, our prime minister is our patron-in-chief. We have requested his time, and if he meets with us, we will tell him about our work. I don’t think there is any need for ego here because, in the end, we all want to uplift cricket,” the ex-cricketer explained.
“If there is anything in the constitution about removing the PCB chairman every time, go ahead with it. Otherwise, satisfying individual desires will not benefit the game.”
“The ball is in his [PM Shehbaz’s] court,” the PCB chief concluded.
PM Shehbaz met with former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood a few days ago. The PCB chairmanship was reportedly on the top of the agenda during their meeting.
BoG approves Rs15 billion budget
Ramiz Raja also revealed that the Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs15 billion budget for the PCB for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to the chairman, 78% of the budget will be spent on cricket-related activities, including the inaugural of Pakistan Junior League (PJL), the PCB chairman’s dream project.
The chairman also revealed information about central contracts after the BoG approved the budget.
Two Pakistani athletes win silver medals in ... 09:21 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
MOSCOW – Two Pakistani athletes have made the nation proud after winning silver medals in the fourth ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja wants good relations with PM Shehbaz03:20 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- TikTok releases first ever album of viral hits02:32 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Bloodbath at PSX after PM Shehbaz announces 10% super tax on ...01:14 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Imran Khan gets bail in 'Azadi March' cases12:51 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- New taxes introduced as PM Shehbaz announces 'tough' decisions to ...11:43 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Watch – Amna Ilyas sets internet on fire with killer dance ...10:01 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Varun Dhawan claims Indian music giant bought 'Nach Punjaban' rights09:23 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Sajal Aly feels proud to see Pakistani actors in Ms Marvel08:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022