Zara Noor Abbas' new bold photo sets internet on fire
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.
Now, the Badshah Begum actor is a making a point and fellow stars like Hira Mani are definitely cheering over the much-needed reminder.
The Ehd-e-Wafa starlet took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful selfie where she looks drop-dead gorgeous. However, it's the witty caption that takes the cake as it rebuffs the social media toxicity and asks the keyboard warriors to mind their own business.
"Vey SHOSHAL MEDIA! Maynd yo biznis Vey!!", captioned the Parey Hut Love star
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.
