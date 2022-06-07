Zara Noor Abbas’ new bold photos draw severe criticism
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the most talented names in our industry given her impeccable talent, beautiful looks and versatile performances.
Nowadays, the Zebaish star is on a travel spree and her Instagram feed currently boosts an extremely style-savvy wardrobe.
Taking to Instagram, Zara put her best fashion foot forward and she let loose her inner fashionista in a multicoloured outfit with trendy glasses and a chic hairstyle." Tanha tanha yahan pe jeena - yeh koi baat hai?", captioned the Ehd e Wafa star.
She has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.
