Mahira Khan, Samina Peerzada and others mourn the loss of Sabiha Khanum
Sabiha Khanum, one of Pakistan’s legendary film actresses, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 84.
Sabiha Khanum, known as the First Lady of Pakistan’s silver screen, has admired for her films such as Ayaz (1960), Saath Laakh (1957), Kaneez (1965), Anjuman (1970), and Ek Gunah Aur Sahi (1975).
Khanum also earned the title of Pride of Performance in 1986 for her iconic works.
Since her passing, several celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief.
Legends never die! Thankyou for paving the way for all of us! #SabihaKhanum jee May you rest in eternal peace! ❤️❤️❤️❤️— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) June 14, 2020
Aaap thein, toh hum aaj hein.. ♥️ thank you for paving the way, will always be remembered🙏🏼♥️ #SabihaKhanum pic.twitter.com/6o7cvhTXBW— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 14, 2020
The end of an era and a sad, sad day for #Pakistan's entertainment industry. Rest in peace, #SabihaKhanum ji - you will be missed. You definitely were the queen of silver screen.— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) June 14, 2020
Madam Sabiha Khanum. A great star A legend. A kind and loving Lady. I have beautiful memories of knowing her. RIP lovely soul.— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) June 14, 2020
Another huge loss :( Pakistan’s legendary artist Sabiha Khanum Jee. May her soul Rest In Peace. Ameen. #SabihaKhanum 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BLLGJBf9UG— Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) June 14, 2020
