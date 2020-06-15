Mahira Khan, Samina Peerzada and others mourn the loss of Sabiha Khanum

Mahira Khan, Samina Peerzada and others mourn the loss of Sabiha Khanum
Sabiha Khanum, one of Pakistan’s legendary film actresses, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 84.

Sabiha Khanum, known as the First Lady of Pakistan’s silver screen, has admired for her films such as Ayaz (1960), Saath Laakh (1957), Kaneez (1965), Anjuman (1970), and Ek Gunah Aur Sahi (1975).

Khanum also earned the title of Pride of Performance in 1986 for her iconic works.

Since her passing, several celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief.

