Sindh women minister Shehla Raza contracts coronavirus
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Share

KARACHI – Another politician in Pakistan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of cases keep on soaring in the South Asian country.

Sindh women development minister Syeda Shehla Raza, in a tweet Monday, said she has gone into isolation at her residence after testing positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.

The PPP leader also shared a photo of her test result, adding that she is awaiting the results of her family members.

Last week, PPP leader and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani also tested positive for the virus.

Gillani joined a long list of Pakistani politicians, including Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

