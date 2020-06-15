Sindh women minister Shehla Raza contracts coronavirus
KARACHI – Another politician in Pakistan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of cases keep on soaring in the South Asian country.
Sindh women development minister Syeda Shehla Raza, in a tweet Monday, said she has gone into isolation at her residence after testing positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.
میرے لیے دعا کی درخواست۔۔۔۔باقی گھر والوں کی رپورٹ کا انتظار سب کے لیے دعا کی درخواست۔۔ pic.twitter.com/kcN76TG5Rf— Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) June 15, 2020
The PPP leader also shared a photo of her test result, adding that she is awaiting the results of her family members.
Last week, PPP leader and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani also tested positive for the virus.
Gillani joined a long list of Pakistani politicians, including Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.
